Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 31st

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

