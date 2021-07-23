Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 47,690 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Terex makes up 1.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 0.38% of Terex worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,747. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

