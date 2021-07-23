Greenhouse Funds LLLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,262 shares during the period. Quaker Chemical comprises 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.63.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

