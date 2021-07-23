Greenhouse Funds LLLP Purchases 25,063 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises about 3.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.60% of Valmont Industries worth $30,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $230.32. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.