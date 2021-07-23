Greenhouse Funds LLLP Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,059 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.15. 1,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,573. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.