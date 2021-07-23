Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

