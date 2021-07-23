Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,469,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.