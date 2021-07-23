Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 29,063 shares.The stock last traded at $177.80 and had previously closed at $177.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

