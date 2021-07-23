Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $179.90. 30,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

