Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,227.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $10,227.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00371864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,427,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

