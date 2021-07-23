H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

