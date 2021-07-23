Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.53. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

