Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 23,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,828 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.80.

The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

