Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 745,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

