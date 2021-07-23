Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter.

HVT.A opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.76. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

