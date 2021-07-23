Head-To-Head Comparison: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.97 -$122.00 million $0.17 123.94

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

