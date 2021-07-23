Head to Head Comparison: TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) versus Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 103.19% 10.09% 4.39% Loomis AB (publ) 3.13% 6.00% 2.20%

24.8% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $146.30 million 4.99 $6.83 million $1.54 8.67 Loomis AB (publ) $2.05 billion N/A $78.04 million N/A N/A

Loomis AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TCG BDC and Loomis AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Given TCG BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Loomis AB (publ).

Summary

TCG BDC beats Loomis AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

