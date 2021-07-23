Head-To-Head Contrast: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -26.12% -22.56% -12.47% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Medifocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.23 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -11.69 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.33 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 179.61%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Medifocus.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.