Head-To-Head Survey: CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareView Communications and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.46 million 2.82 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -158.78% N/A -191.59% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CareView Communications and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Risk & Volatility

CareView Communications has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

