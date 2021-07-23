Head-To-Head Survey: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and The Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.92 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -368.13 The Honest $300.52 million 4.36 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

The Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chewy and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58 The Honest 0 2 6 0 2.75

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $100.41, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. The Honest has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

