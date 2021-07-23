Head to Head Survey: National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get National Waste Management alerts:

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National Waste Management has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Waste Management and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 8 16 0 2.67

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $346.32, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Waste Management and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 3.03 $175.84 million $4.66 73.03

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for National Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.