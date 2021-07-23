Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $26.90. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 3,469 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.