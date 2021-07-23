Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HTLF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,104. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

