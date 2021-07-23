Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.