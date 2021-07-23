Henderson High Income Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2.48 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £218.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.61. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Jonathan C. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

