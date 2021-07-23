Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The company has a market capitalization of $653.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

