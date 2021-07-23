HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $390.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 147509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.89.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 3,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.