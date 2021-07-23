High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02.

About High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF)

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

