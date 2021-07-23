Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

HOC stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £781.09 million and a P/E ratio of 72.52. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

