Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 31,348 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

