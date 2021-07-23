Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.