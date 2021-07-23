Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 163,388 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

