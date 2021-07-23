Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

