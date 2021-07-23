Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
