Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $9,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

