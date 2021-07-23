Holocene Advisors LP Sells 1,272 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

