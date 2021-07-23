Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.