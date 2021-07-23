Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOMB. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

