Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $42.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

