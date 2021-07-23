Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

