Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,724,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,747 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 92,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amgen by 63.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 482,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

