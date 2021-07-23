Homrich & Berg Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

