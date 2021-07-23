Homrich & Berg Has $2 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

