Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises approximately 1.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.31% of Houlihan Lokey worth $243,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $85.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

