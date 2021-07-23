Hound Partners LLC Buys New Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,751,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,934,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

