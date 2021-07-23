Hound Partners LLC Buys New Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,108,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

REVHU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.