Hound Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000.

Shares of CFFVU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

