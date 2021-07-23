Hound Partners LLC Invests $991,000 in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

