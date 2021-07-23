Hound Partners LLC Sells 325,000 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Hound Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition II were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROCCU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

