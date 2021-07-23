HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 432,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.26% of Cinedigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 91.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.