HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 74,955 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

